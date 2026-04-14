Aer Lingus launches Dublin to Raleigh Durham service, its 23rd trans-Atlantic

Aer Lingus has launched a direct service from Dublin to Raleigh-Durham.

The route operates up to five times weekly on Airbus A321XLR aircraft.

The service connects the Research Triangle with over 20 UK and European destinations.

The inaugural flight supports the 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

Dublin Pittsburgh route to launch May will reach 24 North American routes in 2026 for Aer LIngus

Aer Lingus has launched its new direct service from Dublin to Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina with a gate ceremony. The route operates up to five times weekly on the Airbus A321XLR aircraft and connects the Research Triangle region with over 20 destinations across Europe.

The inaugural flight EI85 took place today and supports the Dublin Hub strategy with seamless onward connections. The service serves fans from the University of North Carolina travelling to the 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin this August where the Tar Heels take on Texas Christian University.

Next month Aer Lingus launches a new service to Pittsburgh which brings the total number of routes from Ireland to North America to 24. The 2025 Aer Lingus College Football Classic attracted almost 23,000 visitors from the United States to Ireland. Lynne Embleton serves as Chief Executive Officer of Aer Lingus.

Lynne Embleton shared “Our new route creates a direct connection between Ireland and the Raleigh-Durham region for the first time, making it even easier for customers to travel to Dublin and onwards to destinations across Europe. The Raleigh-Durham region is a hub for technology, innovation and research, and this additional connectivity to that region will allow the business and educational ties on both sides of the Atlantic to flourish. Launching ahead of the 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic makes this service especially timely, and we’re really looking forward to welcoming UNC fans to Ireland this August as the Tar Heels take to the field at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.”