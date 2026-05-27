Dublin airport passenger cap to be lifted by mid-July

The Irish government aims to pass legislation by mid-July 2026 to permanently remove the 32 million passenger annual cap at Dublin Airport. Transport Minister Darragh O Brien confirmed the plan amid pressure from airlines and after the airport exceeded the limit by four million passengers last year.

The temporary suspension of the cap has already allowed growth, but a full legal resolution is needed ahead of a European Court ruling.

The move has been welcomed by carriers seeking to expand transatlantic and European services.