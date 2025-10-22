Aer Lingus reaccommodates 5,200 passengers in advance of Manchester strike

Sharon Graham Secretary General of Unite union

Aer Lingus has already reaccommodated 5,200 passengers potentially affected by a threatened Manchester cabin crew strike by Unite trade union.

Of 20 affected flights, six will operate, with 3,400 passengers on cancelled flights and 2,200 reaccommodated by Aer Lingus. The airline will hire ACMI for Manchester-JFK on 30th October and reroute Orlando flights via Dublin for pre-clearance.

Flights to Barbados on 31st October and 2nd November will operate as scheduled.

Aer Lingus offered Unite a 12pc pay increase and higher overnight allowances, benchmarked to market standards. No direct quotes provided in the source material.