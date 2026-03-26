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Anita Mendiratta

Ireland overlooks aviation as a driver of tourism – Anita Mendiratta

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Anita Mendiratta, Special Advisor to the UN Secretary General of UN Tourism, stated that aviation must be prioritised to ensure Ireland’s continued economic growth. Speaking on The Claire Byrne Show on Newstalk, Mendiratta highlighted several key points regarding the sector’s role:

She said aviation is a critical driver for Ireland’s economy, particularly as an island nation reliant on air connectivity for both tourism and trade. Despite global uncertainties, including recent geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East that have disrupted international air corridors, Mendiratta emphasised that the industry remains a “growth engine”.

She argued that tourism and aviation are inseparable; for Ireland to meet ambitious growth targets, such as those outlined in Tourism Ireland’s 2026 marketing plans, aviation infrastructure and policy must be at the forefront of national strategy.

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Mendiratta noted that crises affecting aviation do not just impact operations but can affect a country’s global identity and competitive standing. 

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