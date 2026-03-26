Gazebo Tower reopens at Roscommon’s Strokestown park

Strokestown Park in County Roscommon has officially opened its historic Gazebo Tower to the public for the first time. This mid-18th-century stone structure, located in the corner of the Victorian Walled Garden, now features a permanent immersive exhibition titled “Inside the Gazebo Tower”.

Visitors can use a manually operated amplifier to listen to the “parallel lives” of the estate, including stories from landlords like Henrietta Mahon and workers like house carpenter John Caldwell. The tower offers elevated, framed views across the 6-acre walled garden and the wider Roscommon landscape, reflecting its original 1700s purpose as an architectural lookout.

The interior includes archival photographs and displays of tools used by those who lived and worked on the estate over the centuries. For those unable to climb the tower’s stairs, the exhibition’s audio stories and research are accessible via an on-site QR code.

Access to the Gazebo Tower and gardens is included with standard garden and woodland entry tickets. Members of the Irish Heritage Trust receive free admission. The estate is typically open daily from 10:30 AM to 5:00 PM.

Facilities: The site also features the National Famine Museum, a newly opened Woodland Café, and is dog-friendly.