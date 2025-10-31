Aer Lingus updates passengers as Manchester cabin crew strikes enter second day

Sharon Graham Secretary General of Unite union

Aer Lingus is sending new itinerary details to approximately passengers ahead of one-day strikes on Tuesday and Sunday by Manchester based cabin crew who are members of Unite trade union.

Some 7,500 Aer Lingus passengers are impacted over the current three days of industrial action in Manchester,. The majority have been re-accommodated.

The union confirmed that their 130 members based at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 2, will stage additional walkouts on 9 to 11 November, 14 November and 16 to 18 November. These dates come on top of the current strikes from 30 October to 2 November.

Of 20 affected flights on 30 October to 2 November, six are scheduled to operate. Of the 3,400 passengers on cancelled flights, 2,200 have been reaccommodated by Aer Lingus in advance of the strike.

The airline expects to hire in ACMI operators and reroute some flights such as the double daily Orlando flights via Dublin with the benefit of pre-clearance.

Aer Lingus offered Unite a 12pc pay increase and higher overnight allowances, benchmarked to market standards. No direct quotes provided in the source material.