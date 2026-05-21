Aer Lingus Regional launches Dublin-Inverness

Aer Lingus Regional started flights between Dublin and Inverness on 21 May 2026.

The service operates on Thursdays and Sundays.

Dublin departures occur at 13:45 and Inverness departures at 15:50.

Emerald Airlines carries out the operations exclusively.

The route links Ireland’s capital to the Scottish Highlands.

Aer Lingus Regional has commenced operations on its new route between Dublin and Inverness.

Aer Lingus Regional, operated by Emerald Airlines, started the service on 21 May 2026. The flights run twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays with departures from Dublin at 13:45 and returns from Inverness at 15:50. This schedule gives passengers direct access between the two cities.

The route connects Ireland’s capital to the Scottish Highlands. Travellers gain entry to areas known for their landscapes, historic castles and attractions. Emerald Airlines manages the operations as part of the wider Aer Lingus Regional network.

Dublin Airport officials noted the addition increases connectivity with Scotland. The service supports both business and leisure travel options.

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Ian Lough shared “We are delighted to officially launch our new service between Dublin and Inverness. This new route further enhances Aer Lingus Regional’s growing network and provides both business and leisure travellers with a convenient direct connection between Dublin and the Scottish Highlands, particularly as we head into the busy summer travel season.”

Eoin McGlouglin shared “We welcome the launch of this new Aer Lingus Regional service to Inverness. This route further strengthens Dublin Airport’s connectivity with Scotland and provides passengers with greater choice for both business and leisure travel, while also supporting inbound tourism opportunities between Ireland and the Scottish Highlands. It also reflects our mandate to keep Ireland connected, ensuring strong links as demand continues to grow.”