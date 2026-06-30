Aer Lingus to fly family of Cape Verd’s Roberto Lopes to Florida

Aer Lingus has stepped in to fly the family of Dublin-born Cape Verde defender Roberto “Pico” Lopes to Florida. This gesture ensures his family can witness his historic 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 knockout match against defending champions Argentina.

The Irish national carrier surprised the family by offering complimentary flights from Dublin to Miami. This occurred after his parents, Judy and Carlos Lopes, had just returned to Dublin on Sunday and were struggling to arrange short-notice flights and time off work.

Cape Verde will face Lionel Messi and Argentina on Friday in Florida. His mother, Judy Lopes, described the gesture on RTÉ’s Liveline as a “complete fairytale”. The player himself publicly thanked the airline on his official X account for their “kindness and support

The Shamrock Rovers captain, who famously first discovered his Cape Verde national team eligibility via a LinkedIn message, helped anchor the defense of the smallest nation ever to reach the World Cup knockout stage. Cape Verde advanced from Group H after a scoreless draw with Saudi Arabia.