China Eastern Airlines places order for 25 Airbus A330neos

The order covers deliveries of four aircraft in 2029 five in 2030 and six in 2031.

China Eastern operates 51 A330ceo-family aircraft currently.

The acquisition marks the largest widebody order by a Chinese state-owned carrier in nearly a decade.

New aircraft optimise route network and lower operating costs.

Shift toward Airbus observed in Chinese fleet renewal since 2019.

China Eastern Airlines has ordered 25 Airbus A330neos valued at approximately 9.5 billion dollars at list prices. Deliveries run from 2029 to 2033.

The airline plans to retire 10 older A330ceo aircraft during the same period. The new aircraft support fleet optimisation and international network expansion.

China Eastern currently operates 51 A330ceo-family aircraft. The order continues a trend toward Airbus among Chinese carriers for fleet renewal.