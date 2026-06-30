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Christopher Prelog of Windstar Cruises
Christopher Prelog of Windstar Cruises

Windstar Cruises announces major expansion in Asia

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By on Afloat, News & Knowledge

Luxury small boat cruise line Windstar Cruises has announced a major expansion in Asia with the launch of its 2028 and 2029 season aboard the 112-suite Star Seeker. Bookings for upcoming regional voyages have nearly doubled compared to last year.

Travelers are heavily favouring boutique, small-ship exploration that bypasses larger hubs. The new itineraries will feature intensive cultural discovery routes through Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Singapore. Due to its specific size, the vessel will be able to access city-centre docks and smaller regional ports that are completely unreachable by mainstream mega-ships.

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