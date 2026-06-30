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Fred Verdier tourism officer for Wicklow
Fred Verdier tourism officer for Wicklow

Beach BBQ festival returns to Bray seafront

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By on Ireland, News & Knowledge
  • The festival takes place over two days in July 2026 from 11 am to 7 pm.
  • Admission is free with charges for selected attractions and food.
  • The Burger Boy Quad Challenge grand final occurs on 18 July.
  • Organisers recommend walking cycling or public transport.
  • Limited paid parking is available along the seafront.

The Beach BBQ Festival has returned to Bray seafront on 18 July and 19 July 2026. Admission remains free with no ticket required. 

Food vendors serve BBQ meats and vegetarian options along with global street food. The Burger Boy Quad Challenge grand final takes place on 18 July. Hot Dog Eating Challenge and Hot Wings Challenge also feature. 

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Live DJ sets and funfair rides provide entertainment. Organisers encourage use of public transport or walking to reduce congestion. The event operates as alcohol-free. 

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