Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»AerCap signs seven-year engines agreement with GE Aerospace

AerCap signs seven-year engines agreement with GE Aerospace

0
By on Aviation
Tom Slattery of AerCap Engines

AerCap has signed a seven-year agreement with GE Aerospace to manage lease pools for GE9X engines, extending support for GEnx, GE90, CF6, and CF34 engines.

The deal includes shop visit management, lease return coordination, and technical services for GE9X engines.

AerCap leverages its global network to support GE Aerospace’s customers as the GE9X nears service entry. GE Aerospace is enhancing MRO capabilities, including capacity, training, and tooling, for GE9X customers.

The agreement strengthens AerCap’s role as a leader in aviation leasing and engine support.

Tom Slattery, AerCap shared: “This agreement adds the GE9X to our servicing capability, leveraging our global network.”

Russell Stokes, GE Aerospace shared: “AerCap’s experience makes them ideal to manage our GE9X lease pool.”

See also  Pan Am reborn as AVi8 Air Capital begins FAA certification process

Related posts:

Con McGovern from Drumlish & other characters from Irish history of Pan Am as it prepares to relaunch Susanne Carberry Chief Customer Officer with Aer LingusAer Lingus relocates ALL Manchester Airport operations to Terminal 2 from today Guillaume Faury CEO of AirbusAirbus to deliver 820 commercial aircraft in 2025 despite engine bottleneck Gus Kelly Chief Executive Officer AercapAerCap delivers two B777 passenger-to-freighter converted aircraft to Conrad Kalitt’s airline
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.