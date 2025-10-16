AerCap signs seven-year engines agreement with GE Aerospace

Tom Slattery of AerCap Engines

AerCap has signed a seven-year agreement with GE Aerospace to manage lease pools for GE9X engines, extending support for GEnx, GE90, CF6, and CF34 engines.

The deal includes shop visit management, lease return coordination, and technical services for GE9X engines.

AerCap leverages its global network to support GE Aerospace’s customers as the GE9X nears service entry. GE Aerospace is enhancing MRO capabilities, including capacity, training, and tooling, for GE9X customers.

The agreement strengthens AerCap’s role as a leader in aviation leasing and engine support.

Tom Slattery, AerCap shared: “This agreement adds the GE9X to our servicing capability, leveraging our global network.”

Russell Stokes, GE Aerospace shared: “AerCap’s experience makes them ideal to manage our GE9X lease pool.”