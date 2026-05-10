Europe’s airports welcome Commission guidance on airport slot rules

The European Commission released guidance on slot usage during the fuel crisis.

Airlines may receive derogations for cancellations caused by jet fuel shortages.

Fuel price inflation does not qualify as justified non-use of slots.

Contracts under Public Service Obligations can reflect fuel impacts.

No obstacles exist to the use of imported Jet A fuel in Europe.

ACI EUROPE has welcomed new European Commission guidance on airport slot rules during the oil crisis. The Commission endorsed case-by-case derogations from the 80 pc slot usage requirement where cancellations result directly from jet fuel shortages. Fuel price increases do not qualify for such waivers.

The guidance confirmed adjustments possible for Public Service Obligation contracts affected by fuel costs. No regulatory barriers exist to importing Jet A fuel. Airports maintained planning based on strong summer demand projections.

ACI EUROPE is supporting the targeted approach to slot alleviation as it calls for suspension of national aviation taxes to protect connectivity. Member airports prepared for continued operational stability.

Olivier Jankovec shared “We fully support the need for airport slot usage alleviation in case of duly documented jet fuel shortages as this is beyond airlines’ control and involves significant operational disruptions.”