Africa Collection launches operations in Ireland

Africa Collection has launched operations in Ireland through OTP Travel Services.

The company has offered tailor-made safaris and luxury experiences.

Destinations have included South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania and Botswana.

Irish agents have received training sessions and marketing support.

Benedikt Wiest Account Manager for the Irish market.

Africa Collection has officially launched in Ireland and has provided Irish travel agents with access to specialist African travel experiences. The brand has formed part of OTP Travel Services Ltd and has operated as part of Tourvest Destination Management. The company has offered tailor-made safaris, luxury holidays and adventure packages across the continent.

Benedikt Wiest has taken the role of Account Manager for Africa Collection Ireland. The launch has included product training, marketing support and dedicated account management for Irish agents. Destinations have covered South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Kenya, Tanzania, Zanzibar, Mauritius and Victoria Falls.

Africa Collection has specialised in honeymoons, family adventures and group travel with extensive on-the-ground infrastructure. The company has backed its operations with offices across multiple African countries. Agents have received commissionable packages and itinerary assistance.

Benedikt Wiest shared “Ireland is a very important and growing market for Africa Collection. We are excited to officially launch in Ireland as an Irish company, and we will work closely with the Irish travel trade to bring unique African experiences to their clients.”