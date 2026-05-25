Aer Lingus inaugurates Dublin to Pittsburgh 4w

Aer Lingus has launched the Dublin to Pittsburgh service on 25 May 2026.

The route operates four times per week.

The airline has lit the Three Sisters Bridges in Irish colours.

Aer Lingus now offers 24 routes to North America from Ireland.

The service has built on the partnership with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Aer Lingus has launched its new direct service from Dublin to Pittsburgh on 25 May 2026 and the airline operates the route four times per week. The flight has built on the existing partnership with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Aer Lingus has increased its North American network to 24 routes from Ireland through this addition.

Pittsburgh has over 446 bridges and Aer Lingus has illuminated the Three Sisters Bridges in green, white and orange to mark the inaugural flight. The Airbus A321neo LR aircraft serves the route and offers connections to cities including Paris, Rome, Geneva, Amsterdam, Manchester and London Heathrow. The service has strengthened links between Western Pennsylvania and Europe.

Aer Lingus is serving as the Official Airline Partner of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The airline flew the team to Dublin in September 2025 and the Pitt Panthers will travel to Dublin in 2027 for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. Partners including the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh International Airport supported the launch.

Reid Moody shared “Our new service to Pittsburgh brings Aer Lingus’ North American network to 24 routes from Ireland. This route strengthens our Dublin Hub and provides seamless connections between North America, Ireland and Europe, while supporting tourism, business and cultural links between Ireland and Pennsylvania.”

Aer Lingus cabin crew members and sisters, Petrina Kennedy Edwards and Alma Kennedy, pictured lighting up the iconic Three Sister bridges in Pittsburgh