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Carsten Spohr CEO of Lufthansa
Carsten Spohr CEO of Lufthansa

Lufthansa to reinstate Cork to Frankfurt route 2w from June 1

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By on Aviation, News & Knowledge

Lufthansa will resume its Frankfurt to Cork service from 1 June 2026, strengthening connectivity for Irish travellers and visitors to the south west. 

The German carrier will operate the route every Monday and Friday using larger Airbus A319 aircraft with 138 seats having reintegrated the service into its main network. 

This reinstatement follows the earlier closure of its regional subsidiary and the reintegration of fleet operations into the mainline network.

Cork Airport engaged with Lufthansa immediately after the temporary suspension to secure the return of the service. The route had faced disruption due to the subsidiary closure and broader network adjustments across Europe. 

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Travellers can access enhanced connections for both business trips and holidays through Frankfurt. Bookings for the resumed flights are available with fares starting from around €247 for selected periods.

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