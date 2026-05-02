HERE are the cruise ship calls to BANGOR, county Down, in 2026

Bangor is a coastal town in County Down on Belfast Lough, serving as a tender port for Belfast-area visits.

World Navigator will be visiting Bangor on May 6, arriving at 12:00 and departing at 22:00, with 196 passenger capacity.

Shore options

Here are the principal excursion tours available to cruise ship passengers calling at Bangor, a tender/anchorage port on Belfast Lough in County Down, serving as a gateway to the Ards Peninsula, Belfast city, and coastal attractions). These are the most commonly offered and popular options, typically arranged through cruise lines or local operators (such as private guides, small-group coaches, or walking tour providers) with guaranteed return to the ship.

Bangor Marina and Promenade Walk: A gentle half-day or short walking excursion along Bangor’s scenic seafront promenade, featuring views over Belfast Lough, the marina with yachts and fishing boats, the restored Victorian bandstand, and the Clock Tower, with time for cafés or ice cream stops in the town centre.

Bangor Castle Walled Garden and Ward Park: A relaxed half-day visit to the restored walled garden at Bangor Castle (now part of Bangor Castle Leisure Centre grounds), showcasing seasonal flowers, heritage fruit trees, and peaceful paths, often combined with a stroll through adjacent Ward Park for woodland walks and playground views.

North Down Coastal Path and Crawfordsburn Country Park: A half-day nature-focused tour along sections of the North Down Coastal Path to Crawfordsburn Country Park, including Helen’s Bay beach, wooded trails, waterfalls at the Glenn, and views across the lough, suitable for easy walking or guided commentary on local wildlife and geology.

Belfast City Highlights Day Tour: A full-day coach excursion to nearby Belfast (approximately 30 minutes away), covering key sites such as City Hall, the Titanic Quarter, political murals, the Cathedral Quarter, and optional stops at St George’s Market or a traditional pub, providing an introduction to the capital’s history and culture.

Ulster Folk Museum and Cultra: A half-day or full-day trip to the Ulster Folk Museum at Cultra (close to Bangor), an open-air museum recreating traditional Ulster life through thatched cottages, farms, and costumed interpreters demonstrating crafts, with indoor galleries on transport and rural heritage.

Carrickfergus Castle and Coastal Drive: A half-day scenic drive to the medieval Carrickfergus Castle (one of Ireland’s best-preserved Norman fortresses), with guided tours of the keep, battlements, and dungeons, often extended along the coast for views of the lough and possible stops at Whitehead or Whitehead’s Blackhead Lighthouse.

Mount Stewart House and Gardens: A full-day excursion to the National Trust property of Mount Stewart on the Ards Peninsula, featuring elegant 18th-century house interiors, world-renowned Italianate gardens, the Tir na nÓg garden, and lake views, with emphasis on Lady Londonderry’s horticultural legacy.

Private or Small-Group Custom Tour: Tailored half-day or full-day private excursions (by vehicle) combining favourites such as Bangor town sights, Crawfordsburn, Mount Stewart, or Belfast, with flexibility for photography, local history focus, or relaxed pacing.

Many involve tendering to the marina or pier followed by coach or walking transfers. Half-day options suit shorter port calls, while full-day tours access Belfast or Ards Peninsula sites. Independent choices like local taxis or the promenade suit low-activity visits, but organised tours ensure timely return to the ship. Availability depends on tendering times, weather, and ship schedules.

Ireland’s cruise ship ports

Aran Islands – Bangor – Bantry – Belfast – Cork – Derry – Dingle – Donegal – Dublin – Dún Laoghaire – Foynes – Galway – Killybegs – Larne – Rathlin – Tory Island – Warrenpoint – Waterford

Attractions

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth\ – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow

County-by-county

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow