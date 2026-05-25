Ryanair becomes debt free after repaying final bond

Ryanair has repaid its final €1.2 billion bond on 25 May.

The group now operates with an unencumbered fleet of 620 B737 aircraft.

Ryanair holds BBB+ ratings from Fitch Ratings and S&P.

The airline carried around 216 million passengers per year.

Ryanair plans to grow traffic to 300 million passengers per year by FY34.

Ryanair has repaid its last €1.2 billion bond on 25 May and the group now operates debt free. The airline has achieved this position for the first time since it floated in 1997. Ryanair holds an unencumbered fleet of 620 Boeing 737 aircraft.

The company raised the final bond during the Covid crisis. Ryanair maintains solid ratings of BBB+ from Fitch Ratings and S&P along with strong liquidity.

Ryanair Holdings plc operates as Europe’s largest airline group and carries around 216 million guests per year. The group has almost 650 aircraft in its fleet with 300 new Boeing 737s on order. Ryanair targets growth to 300 million passengers per year by FY34.

Neil Sorahan shared ““Today is a historic day for Ryanair as our Group, following repayment of our final €1.2bn bond, is now effectively debt free. Our fortress balance sheet is underpinned by an unencumbered B737 fleet of 620 aircraft, solid ratings (BBB+) from both Fitch Ratings and S&P and strong liquidity. This financial strength further widens the cost gap between Ryanair and our competitors, many of whom are exposed to expensive (long-term) debt and aircraft leases and will enable Ryanair to continue to grow traffic at much lower fares than our competitors, bringing even more value to consumers all over Europe.