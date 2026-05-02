HERE are the cruise ship calls to KILLYBEGS in 2026

Killybegs is a tender port with no large cruise berth; ships anchor in the bay and tender passengers ashore for excursions to the highest sea cliffs in Europe (Slieve League), Donegal tweed experiences, or coastal walks.

Spirit of Adventure will be visiting on May 11, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 17:00, with 999 passenger capacity.

Douglas Mawson will be visiting on May 15, with 180 passenger capacity.

Douglas Mawson will be visiting on May 19, with 180 passenger capacity.

Vasco da Gama-Nicko will be visiting on May 19, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 18:00, with 1,250 passenger capacity.

Arcadia will be visiting on May 30, with 2,094 passenger capacity.

Spirit of Discovery will be visiting on June 2, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 17:00, with 999 passenger capacity.

Hanseatic Nature will be visiting on June 3, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 19:00, with 230 passenger capacity.

ms Nieuw Statendam will be visiting on June 5, arriving at 10:00 and departing at 20:00, with 2,666 passenger capacity.

Fred Olsen Balmoral will be visiting on June 14, with 1,350 passenger capacity.

Oceania Marina will be visiting on June 29, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 18:00, with 1,250 passenger capacity.

Amadea will be visiting on July 6, arriving at 09:00 and departing at 18:00, with 600 passenger capacity.

Fred Olsen Borealis will be visiting on July 12, with 1,338 passenger capacity.

Fred Olsen Bolette will be visiting on July 22, with 1,338 passenger capacity.

Seven Seas Mariner will be visiting on July 24, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 17:00, with 700 passenger capacity.

Artania will be visiting on August 6, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 17:00, with 1,200 passenger capacity.

Oceania Insignia will be visiting on August 8, arriving at 10:00 and departing at 18:00, with 684 passenger capacity.

Star Legend will be visiting on August 12, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 15:00, with 212 passenger capacity.

Azamara Quest will be visiting on August 14, arriving at 09:00 and departing at 20:00, with 698 passenger capacity.

Seabourn Ovation will be visiting on August 15, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 17:00, with 600 passenger capacity.

Oceania Vista will be visiting on September 3, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 17:00, with 1,200 passenger capacity.

Fred Olsen Bolette will be visiting on September 17, with 1,338 passenger capacity.

Shore options

These are the most commonly offered and popular options, typically arranged through cruise lines or local operators (such as small-group coaches, private guides, or boat companies) with guaranteed return to the ship. They emphasise rugged scenery, cliffs, and cultural experiences in County Donegal.

Slieve League (Sliabh Liag) Cliffs Tour: A full-day or half-day coach or small-group excursion to Europe’s highest accessible sea cliffs (nearly three times taller than the Cliffs of Moher), with panoramic views from viewpoints, walking options along the cliff tops (weather permitting), and commentary on geology, folklore, and the Wild Atlantic Way.

Slieve League Cliffs Boat Cruise: A guided boat tour (often 1.5–2 hours) from Killybegs Harbour along the base of the towering Slieve League cliffs, offering sea-level perspectives of the dramatic rock faces, hidden caves, seabirds, and wildlife (such as seals), with live narration on local history and marine life.

Wild Atlantic Way Sightseeing Tour: A full-day scenic drive along this iconic coastal route, featuring cliff-laden landscapes, dramatic seascapes, traditional villages, and highlights like hidden beaches or viewpoints, providing an immersive overview of Donegal’s untamed beauty.

Donegal Town and Surrounds: A half-day or full-day excursion to the charming market town of Donegal, including its historic castle, Diamond (central square), and nearby attractions such as the Donegal Craft Village or coastal drives, often with time for local shopping or a pub stop.

Glencolmcille Folk Village and South Donegal: A cultural tour to the open-air Glencolmcille Folk Village Museum, recreating traditional thatched cottages, rural life, and heritage crafts, combined with scenic stops in the rugged south Donegal landscape and often a visit to Silver Strand Beach or related sites.

Sheepdog Demonstration and Rural Experience: A local, low-activity excursion featuring traditional Irish sheepdog trials, farm demonstrations, storytelling, and insights into rural Donegal life, sometimes in the foothills or countryside near the cliffs for an authentic countryside connection.

Killybegs Harbour and Fishing Heritage Walk: A gentle half-day or short walking tour around the bustling fishing port (Ireland’s premier fishing town), with commentary on maritime history, the fleet, seafood heritage, and local landmarks, ideal for those preferring minimal travel.

Private or Small-Group Custom Tour: Flexible full-day private excursions (by minicoach or vehicle) tailored to interests, such as combining Slieve League with Donegal Town, hidden Donegal spots, or wildlife viewing, perfect for smaller groups seeking a personalised pace.

These excursions showcase Killybegs’ position as a gateway to Donegal’s wild, unspoilt northwest, with many involving coach transfers or boat departures directly from the harbour after tendering. Full-day tours to Slieve League are especially popular due to the cliffs’ scale and accessibility. Independent options like local taxis or harbour walks suit shorter visits, but organised tours ensure timely return to the ship. Availability depends on weather (often changeable in Donegal), tendering times, and ship schedules.

Ireland’s cruise ship ports

Aran Islands – Bangor – Bantry – Belfast – Cork – Derry – Dingle – Donegal – Dublin – Dún Laoghaire – Foynes – Galway – Killybegs – Larne – Rathlin – Tory Island – Warrenpoint – Waterford

Attractions

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth\ – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow

County-by-county

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow