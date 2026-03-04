Agenda agreed for Fórsa talks with AirNav Ireland

Fórsa has concluded an agreed agenda for talks with AirNav Ireland created opportunity to resolve staffing and pensions issues.

The discussions at Internal Dispute Resolution Board follow six airspace closures due to shortages. Four closures occurred at Dublin Airport in February with one each at Cork and Shannon.

Minister Darragh O’Brien confirmed 303 air traffic controller numbers are down from 305 in 2025. AirNav recruited to train 76 student controllers in 2026 reducing reliance on overtime. The authority stated safety remained priority during IDRB engagements.

Darragh O’Brien shared “While overtime remains integral to AirNav’s 24-hour operations the reliance on overtime is expected to decrease as air traffic controller staffing numbers rise. AirNav is actively recruiting and training student air traffic controllers to ensure it has the capacity to meet increased demand.”