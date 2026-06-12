AI survey reveals cheapest pints in Irish pubs (and guess which is the most expensive)

The AI survey listed cheapest pints in Ireland.

The Dufferin Arms in Downpatrick charges £2.55.

The Temple Bar Pub in Dublin charges €11.00.

Sean’s Bar in Athlone features 6,607 reviews.

Common dual-function pubs include undertakers and hardware shops.

An AI survey has mapped the cheapest and most expensive pints in Irish pubs. The Dufferin Arms in Downpatrick offers the lowest price at £2.55 while The Temple Bar Pub in Dublin charges €11.00.

Other cheap pints are to be found at The Brewery in Rathdowney which charges €3.50. Farleys Bar in Omagh lists £3.56 and Helens Bar in Kilmakilloge charges €4.50.

Followntg the Temple Bar Pub in Dublin at €11.00 is Walsh’s at €10.99 and Oliver St John Gogarty’s at €10.95.

The survey shared data on pub names, animal themes and common surnames on signs. Sean’s Bar in Athlone claims status as Ireland’s oldest pub. Pubs with dual functions include Mary’s Bar and Hardware in Dublin and McDonnells Bar and Undertakers in Mayo.