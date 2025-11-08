Air Astana orders five Boeing 787-9 with further options and rights

Peter Foster CEO of Air Astana

Air Astana has signed firm orders for five B787-9s plus five options and five rights, with deliveries scheduled 2032-2035.

Combined with three leased units due 2026/27, the total commitment reaches 18 aircraft valued at US$7bn.

Uzbekistan Airways converted options for eight more 787s, raising the backlog to 22.

Somon Air committed to four 787-9s and ten 737 MAX.

Air Astana aims to grow mainline and FlyArystan fleets by 23 aircraft by 2030.

Peter Foster shared “Air Astana is strategically committed to boosting its service capabilities from Central Asia / Caucasus to Asia, Europe and the rest of the world over the next decade.”