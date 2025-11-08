Air Astana orders five Boeing 787-9 with further options and rights

Air Astana has signed firm orders for five B787-9s plus five options and five rights, with deliveries scheduled 2032-2035.
Combined with three leased units due 2026/27, the total commitment reaches 18 aircraft valued at US$7bn.
- Uzbekistan Airways converted options for eight more 787s, raising the backlog to 22.
- Somon Air committed to four 787-9s and ten 737 MAX.
- Air Astana aims to grow mainline and FlyArystan fleets by 23 aircraft by 2030.
Peter Foster shared “Air Astana is strategically committed to boosting its service capabilities from Central Asia / Caucasus to Asia, Europe and the rest of the world over the next decade.”