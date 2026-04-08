Airline stocks rally on news of two-week ceasefire in Gulf

Shares in airlines across Europe and Asia soared on Wednesday as investors welcomed news of a two week ceasefire between the United States and Iran that includes hopes for the safe reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The deal triggered a relief rally as oil prices tumbled more than 15pc, falling below $100 per barrel.

Both Ryanair and International Airlines Group (IAG), the owner of Aer Lingus, posted significant gains as investors reacted to easing fuel costs:

Ryanair shares surged between 10pc and 11pc in early trading, marking its most significant gain in five years. Prior to the ceasefire, CEO Michael O’Leary had warned that 25pc of the airline’s fuel supply was at risk if the conflict persisted into summer.

IAG shares climbed 8pc as the market welcomed reduced geopolitical tension. IAG had previously reported record 2025 operating profits but saw its stock pull back from a peak of £4.63 in late February due to the initial outbreak of conflict.

Budget carriers led the broader European rally, while Asian indices saw equally pronounced moves. Wizz Air jumped 14pc, while easyJet rose 11pc. Air France-KLM jumped roughly 14pc, and Lufthansa gained between 8pc and 12pc. Qantas advanced over 9pc, while IndiGo surged 10pc. Cathay Pacific rose around 5pc and IndiGo surged 10pc. Chinese carriers including Air China and China Southern added around 6pc each with broader indices such as the Nikkei and KOSPI climbed between 4pc and 6pc.

While crude prices dropped immediately, IATA warned that restoring full jet fuel supply chains through the Strait of Hormuz could still take months. European carriers like Ryanair and IAG remain better protected by fuel hedges than unhedged U.S. rivals, though the latter may benefit more quickly from the sudden drop in spot prices. Analysts caution that the ceasefire lasts only two weeks; any failure in longer-term peace negotiations could quickly reverse these market gains.

Overall, European shares climbed more than 3pc in early trading with budget airlines leading the gains. climbing between four and six percent.

The ceasefire which is conditional on the complete immediate and safe opening of the vital shipping lane through which roughly one fifth of global oil passes offers a potential respite from the disruptions that began when the conflict intensified in late February. Jet fuel prices had doubled in some cases amid blocked tanker traffic and soaring insurance costs forcing airlines to reroute flights cut capacity and absorb higher expenses. Industry observers note that while the temporary truce brings immediate market optimism restoring full refining and supply chains could still take weeks or months meaning ticket prices and margins may remain under pressure in the short term.

Analysts described the moves as a classic relief rally with risk sensitive sectors such as travel and consumer discretionary benefiting from reduced geopolitical tensions. United States stock futures also pointed higher with the S&P500 contracts up more than two percent ahead of the open. However caution remains as the truce lasts only two weeks and any breakdown in negotiations could quickly reverse the gains. Markets will now watch closely for signs of actual tanker movements through the Strait of Hormuz and updates on longer term peace efforts.