AirNav Ireland mandates small airfields to convert to 8.33 kHz radio frequency by 12 December

Peter Kearney of Airnav Ireland
AirNav Ireland has mandated small airfields to convert to 8.33 kHz radio frequency spacing by 12 December 2025, or face revocation of licence.

The change, part of the Single European Sky initiative, divides 25 kHz channels into three 8.33 kHz channels to reduce frequency congestion. Approximately 25 airfields face costs for replacing base station radios and upgrading ground equipment, potentially prohibitive for small operators.

The regulation acknowledges limited operational benefits for general aviation, with risks of non-radio airfields increasing mid-air collision hazards. The Irish Aviation Authority previously granted derogations for GA aircraft below FL195, but AirNav now enforces stricter compliance.

