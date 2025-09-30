AIRPORT GUIDE: Tallinn, what passengers can expect

Lennart Meri Tallinn Airport, Estonia’s largest airport, offers a welcoming and efficient experience for travellers exploring the Baltic region or connecting to European destinations. Located just 4 kilometres southeast of Tallinn’s city centre, the airport is easily accessible by multiple transport options. Public buses 2 and 65, operated by Tallinna Linnatransport, connect the airport to the city in about 20 minutes, with tickets costing £2 when purchased from the driver or £1 via a QR-ticket online. Bus stops are located on the city side of the terminal, accessible via escalator or lift from the arrivals area. Tram line 4, stopping directly at the terminal, runs from 5:25 am to 00:45 am, taking 15–17 minutes to reach the city centre for the same fare.

Taxis, including approved providers like Tallink Takso and Forus Takso, are available outside the arrivals hall, with fares to the city averaging £8–£12. Car rentals from Avis, Budget, Hertz, and Sixt are situated on the ground floor, and pre-booking is advised during peak seasons. For passengers with mobility needs, assistance can be booked 48 hours in advance, with lifts, ramps, and accessible toilets throughout the terminal.

The airport’s single terminal spans three levels, with a compact and modern design that ensures easy navigation. The main floor handles arrivals and departures, including 17 gates, while the second floor serves non-Schengen arrivals, and the ground floor houses car rentals and parking access. Clear signage and short walking distances make the layout user-friendly, though security checks can be busy during peak hours, particularly early mornings and summer months, with wait times occasionally reaching 30 minutes.

Travellers are advised to arrive two hours before flights to account for potential queues, especially since signage for priority and regular lanes can be confusing, sometimes leading to redirection by staff. The absence of air bridges for some flights means boarding may involve a short walk to the aircraft, so weather-appropriate clothing is recommended.

On-time performance is generally reliable, with real-time flight updates available via Flightradar24 or the airport’s website. The airport serves 45 destinations across 16 airlines, including Air Baltic, Ryanair, and Finnair, with frequent flights to Helsinki, Warsaw, and London. Delays may occur due to winter weather or high passenger volumes in summer, so checking flight status is prudent. Connections are efficient, with minimum connection times of around 30–45 minutes, though non-Schengen passengers should allow extra time for passport control. The airport’s small size facilitates quick transfers, and a planned low-cost carrier terminal will further streamline operations.

Dining and retail options cater to a range of preferences. The airside Marketplace in the Schengen area features eateries like Subway and Café Rosin, open from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm, serving sandwiches and local Estonian dishes. Non-Schengen passengers can access Goods of Estonia for snacks and souvenirs. Duty-free shops offer perfumes, alcohol, and confectionery, while specialist stores like Sockdrawer and Klick Digistore provide clothing and electronics. A newsstand and pharmacy are also available, though no 24-hour dining options exist, so pre-planning is advised for late-night travellers. Prices are reasonable compared to Western European airports.

Facilities enhance the passenger experience with thoughtful amenities. Free Wi-Fi is available via the “Airport Free by Guardtime” network without registration, and 14 static booths with Skype are scattered throughout. Two children’s play areas, including the Lotte Playground near Gate 5 with a three-storey playhouse, keep families entertained. Six baby-changing rooms are located near restrooms, and strollers are provided free of charge.

The Business Lounge in the Schengen area offers showers and workstations for £30 for economy passengers, with complimentary access for eligible business-class travellers. Baggage services include lockers, wrapping, and a porter service on the ground floor, and a self-service library adds a unique touch for downtime. Over 1,200 parking spaces, including a “Kiss & Fly” area with 10 minutes of free parking, are available, with long-term rates starting at £5 per day. For layovers, the nearby Radisson Blu Olümpia offers meeting spaces and accommodation.