AIRPORT GUIDE: Seattle/Tacoma, what passengers can expect

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, known locally as Sea-Tac, serves as the Pacific Northwest’s primary hub, handling over 50 million passengers annually. Located 14 miles south of downtown Seattle, this airport connects travellers to 91 domestic and 28 international destinations, operated by 31 airlines including Alaska Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines. Its modern facilities and efficient design make it a welcoming gateway for those exploring Seattle or connecting to further destinations.

Accessing Sea-Tac is straightforward, with multiple transport options ensuring a smooth journey to the city. The Link Light Rail’s 1 Line offers a 38-minute ride to Westlake Station in downtown Seattle for $3, departing every 8-10 minutes. From baggage claim, passengers follow signs to Skybridge Six, cross the parking garage, and reach the SeaTac/Airport station, with free electric carts available for assistance from 5:00 AM to midnight. King County Metro and Sound Transit buses, such as routes 156 and 574, connect to surrounding areas for $2.75, with stops outside baggage claim.

Taxis and rideshares like Uber and Lyft, located on the parking garage’s third floor, cost $40-60 for a 20- to 30-minute trip, depending on traffic. Drivers benefit from easy access via State Route 518 and Interstate 5, with a 12,100-space parking garage offering rates from $4 per 30 minutes to $32 per day. Pre-booking parking or checking transit schedules is advisable during peak hours to avoid congestion.

The airport’s layout features a Central Terminal with four concourses—A, B, C, and D—and two satellite terminals, North and South, connected by the SEA Underground, a three-line automated people mover system. Concourse A hosts Delta, United, and international carriers with 16 gates, while Concourses B, C, and D serve Southwest, Alaska, and others, with 17, 14, and 11 gates respectively. The South Satellite, used by Delta and international flights, has 14 gates, and the North Satellite, primarily for Alaska Airlines, has 20. Passengers can walk between concourses or use the SEA Underground, though reaching satellite terminals requires a train ride.

Security checkpoints, five in total, are located in the Central Terminal and concourses, with TSA PreCheck and CLEAR lanes expediting screening in 10-15 minutes. Arriving three hours early for international flights or two for domestic is recommended, especially during morning peaks from 5:00 AM to 9:00 AM.

Delays can occur due to Seattle’s frequent fog, particularly in autumn and winter, impacting visibility and flight schedules. High passenger volumes before 9:00 AM, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, and 9:00 PM to 11:00 PM can lead to longer queues at check-in, security, or immigration. On-time performance remains strong, with Sea-Tac ranking among the top US airports for punctuality, though gate changes and construction, like the ongoing SEA Gateway project, may cause minor disruptions. Checking the flySEA app for real-time updates on security wait times and gate assignments is advised.

Dining options cater to diverse tastes across all terminals. The Central Terminal’s Floret offers vegetarian dishes, while Concourse A’s Bambuza Vietnam Kitchen serves pho and banh mi. South Satellite’s Koi Shi Sushi provides Japanese cuisine, and Concourse C’s Lucky Louie Fish Shack offers seafood. Most eateries operate from 5:00 AM to 10:00 PM, with some 24-hour options like McDonald’s in Terminal 2. Retail includes duty-free shops in the South Satellite, luxury brands like Burberry in the North Satellite, and local stores like Made in Washington for souvenirs. The Central Terminal’s Planewear sells aviation-themed gifts.

Facilities enhance comfort, with free Wi-Fi via “SFO FREE WIFI” and charging stations throughout. The Central Terminal’s children’s play area and nursing suites support families, while accessibility services, including wheelchair assistance and ADA-friendly checkpoints, are available with 48-hour notice. Ten lounges, such as the Alaska Lounge in Concourse C and Delta Sky Club in Concourse A, offer food, drinks, and showers for $30-50 or through memberships. Baggage storage is available in the Central Terminal, and a USO Center on the mezzanine level serves military families with snacks and a bunk room. The airport operates 24/7, with nearby hotels like the Hilton Seattle Airport, accessible via a skybridge, catering to layovers.

Connections are efficient, with airside walkways linking Concourses A, B, C, and D, and the SEA Underground connecting to satellite terminals. Minimum connection times are 45 minutes for domestic and 90 minutes for international flights, though international arrivals at the South Satellite or Concourse A require clearing customs and re-checking luggage, necessitating at least two hours. The International Arrivals Facility’s overhead bridge and sterile walkways streamline transfers, but construction may affect shuttle reliability, so extra time is prudent.