AIRPORT GUIDE: Venice, what passengers can expect

Venice Marco Polo Airport, located 8 kilometres north of Venice’s city centre in Tessera, serves as a key gateway to Italy’s iconic lagoon city, handling 11.6 million passengers in 2024. The airport is easily accessible via a range of transport options. The ATVO Express Bus departs every 20 minutes, reaching Piazzale Roma in 20 minutes for £8 one way or £15 return, with tickets available online or at the terminal’s ticket office. ACTV bus line 5 offers a similar route for £8, taking 25 minutes with more stops. The Alilaguna water shuttle, with Blue, Orange, and Red lines, connects to San Marco, Rialto, and other lagoon points in 60–90 minutes for £15, providing a scenic route.

Taxis cost £35–£45 to Piazzale Roma, taking 20–30 minutes, while water taxis to central Venice range from £100–£120 for private services or £40 per person for shared ones. Car rentals from Europcar, Sixt, and others are on the third terrace of the P1 parking garage. Passengers with reduced mobility can access wheelchair-friendly buses, water shuttles, and assistance, bookable 48 hours in advance.

The airport’s single terminal spans three levels, with arrivals on the ground floor, departures and 70 check-in counters on the first floor, and airline offices on the second. Sections A, B, and C cater to Schengen, non-Schengen, and domestic flights, respectively, with 10 boarding gates. Clear signage aids navigation, but security queues can reach 45 minutes during peak summer months, and non-Schengen arrivals may face passport control delays of up to an hour. Travellers should arrive 2 hours before Schengen or domestic flights and 3 hours before non-Schengen ones, as bus-boarding to aircraft is common. Fast Track lanes, available for £12, reduce security wait times.

On-time performance is generally reliable, with real-time updates on Flightradar24 or the airport’s website. Delays may occur due to summer crowds, winter fog, or air traffic control issues, with 20% of flights delayed by over 15 minutes in peak seasons. The airport serves 120 destinations across 40 airlines, including easyJet, Ryanair, and Volotea, with frequent flights to London, Paris, and Amsterdam. Minimum connection times are 25 minutes for domestic-to-domestic and 45 minutes for international flights, though non-Schengen transfers require extra time for border checks.

Dining and retail options are diverse. Airside, Aelia Duty Free sells perfumes and Venetian specialties like Murano glass, while restaurants like Bricco Café and La Terrazza offer Italian cuisine from 5:30 am to 10:00 pm. Landside, Torrefazione Cannaregio serves coffee and snacks. Prices can be high, so bringing snacks is a budget-friendly option. The Marco Polo VIP Lounge, open 5:00 am to 10:00 pm, provides snacks and lagoon views for £36.

Facilities enhance comfort. Free Wi-Fi is available via the “Venezia Airport Free WiFi” network for six hours, with internet terminals throughout. Charging points, a pharmacy, and a postbox are on the ground floor, while a prayer room and baby-changing facilities are airside. Baggage storage and lost property services are near baggage claim, though storage is limited. Over 6,000 parking spaces start at £4 per day, with 10 minutes free for drop-offs. The airport operates from 4:00 am to midnight, with nearby hotels like the Courtyard by Marriott, 1 kilometre away, for layovers. Accessibility includes Sunflower Lanyard support and free parking for passengers with disabilities.