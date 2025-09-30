AIRPORT GUIDE: Warsaw–Modlin, what passengers can expect

A Smooth Passage Through Warsaw Modlin Airport Warsaw Modlin Airport, a key hub for budget travellers, offers a practical and efficient experience for those flying to Poland’s capital.

Situated in Nowy Dwَr Mazowiecki, approximately 40 kilometres northwest of Warsaw’s city centre, Warsaw Modlin Airport primarily serves low-cost carriers like Ryanair, handling around 3 million passengers annually. The passenger experience is straightforward, with a modern, single-storey terminal that simplifies navigation. The terminal, covering 13,380 square metres, features 21 check-in desks, four security checkpoints, and four departure gates, with clear signage in multiple languages guiding travellers through Arrivals and Departures areas. The compact layout ensures short walking distances, though some flights require bus transfers to aircraft, which are well-coordinated to minimise inconvenience.

Getting to and from Warsaw is accessible via several transport options. The Koleje Mazowieckie shuttle bus connects the airport to Modlin railway station, 4 kilometres away, in about 10 minutes, with train tickets to Warsaw Centralna costing around PLN 21-25 (€5-6) and taking 40-50 minutes. Direct buses, operated by Flixbus or Contbus, reach the city centre in roughly 45 minutes for €7-10, with frequent departures aligned with flight schedules.

Taxis, such as the official Taxi Modlin, offer a door-to-door trip for €38-53 (PLN 163-227), depending on the time of day, while private transfers or Uber provide alternatives for €20-46. Car rental agencies, including Avis, Europcar, Hertz, and Sixt, are located in the Arrivals hall, and parking options like P1 and P7 cater to drivers, with rates starting at €10 per day. Travellers should book transport in advance to avoid higher costs or wait times, especially during peak hours.

The airport’s facilities are tailored for convenience. Free Wi-Fi is available throughout the terminal, though accessing it requires downloading the “Hello Modlin” magazine PDF. Charging points are present but limited, so portable chargers are recommended. Passengers with reduced mobility benefit from designated parking spaces, ramps, elevators, and free assistance services bookable 48 hours in advance. Families can use baby-changing rooms and a playground in the terminal, while a chapel serves all denominations. The Mazovia Premium Lounge, accessible for €30 or free for eligible passengers, offers snacks, drinks, and a quiet space. Zzzleepandgo sleep pods, located landside near the car rental desks, provide hourly rentals for €9, ideal for layovers. A lost-and-found office handles items misplaced in the terminal, with contact numbers for Ryanair-specific losses.

Dining options are modest but sufficient, with airside eateries like Eat & Fly serving hot meals, snacks, and Polish specialties, alongside a grill and bar. Landside, cafes and vending machines offer quick bites, while a 24-hour Relay newsagent provides snacks. Retail includes duty-free shops with perfumes, electronics, and souvenirs, plus a small souvenir store and a Relay newsagent for travel essentials. Cashless payments are widely accepted, but currency exchange rates in the Arrivals hall can be unfavourable, so using nearby ATMs is advisable.

On-time performance is strong, with an Airportia rating of 4.3/5 based on recent flight data, reflecting efficient operations for Ryanair’s 67 routes to 46 cities. The airport does not typically handle direct connections due to its focus on point-to-point low-cost flights, so transfers often involve re-checking in, requiring at least 2 hours between flights. Passengers should be mindful of potential delays during peak evening hours, when security and passport control queues may extend, particularly for non-Schengen flights. Winter weather can occasionally disrupt schedules, and limited seating post-security may cause discomfort during busy periods. Arriving 2 hours early for European flights, as recommended, helps avoid rushed processes.