AmaWaterways reveals refreshed brand identity

AmaWaterways has revealed a refreshed brand identity reflecting its heritage and future vision. In its 23rd year with 29 ships across four continents, the rebrand deepens connections with guests and elevates river cruising. The company plans over 40 ships by 2030.

The rebrand features a modernised visual identity, refined logo, new colour palette with destination accents, and authentic imagery of guests and crew. It highlights premium comfort, authentic connection, and personal experiences. A new website offers intuitive exploration.

Fleet expansion includes two ships on the Magdalena River in Colombia, AmaSofia on the Danube, a new ship on the Mekong in 2027, AmaFiora and AmaRudi launches, and a second double-width ship in 2027. Further revelations are expected soon.

Catherine Powell shared “Our rebrand reflects who we are today and where we are going. There is a warmth and elegance to the new colors, and a more authentic way in which we are expressing ourselves that feels true to the AmaWaterways spirit. We are bringing our personality, passion and sense of discovery to life more clearly than ever before. There is such an exciting momentum in river cruising right now, and we want a brand that truly cuts through, that people feel connected to and know immediately what it stands for.”

Kristin Karst shared “As one of the founders of AmaWaterways, it fills me with joy to see how beautifully our brand has grown while staying true to the spirit that inspired us from the very beginning. From our first sailings to the global community we cherish today, every step has been guided by a passion for heartfelt service, cultural connection, and creating spaces where travelers feel truly cared for.”