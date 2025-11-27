Trending
Amsterdam Schiphol plans €10bn redesign

Ruud Sondag CEO of Schiphol Airport
Amsterdam Schiphol has unveiled a €10bn redevelopment plan to transform the airport by 2050. A new Terminal South extended the existing single-terminal concept over the current baggage hall.

Pier A opened in phases with full operation scheduled for April 2027. Renovations target Piers B, C, D and H/M to accommodate larger quieter aircraft.

Proposed sustainability measures include 90pc emissions reduction by 2030 and introduction of electric TaxiBots.

Pieter van Oord shared “With our plans for the future, we want to maintain and strengthen that position and contribute to the progress of the Netherlands.”

