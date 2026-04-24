Kildare tourism AGM told Taste of Kildare advance bookings 20pc ahead of last year

Bookings for the Taste of Kildare food festival on in Naas racecourse on August 15-16 are 20pc ahead of last year, the annual AGM of INTO Kildare, Kildare’s tourism body was told.

The event took place at Solas Bhríd retreat centre on the Tully Road in Kildare, a popular spiritual tourism facility run by the Brigidine sisters.

The 2026 AGM gathered over 70 representatives from the county’s tourism network, including hoteliers, restaurant owners, and local attractions.

Áine Mangan CEO of Into Kildare, delivered a presentation on activities and collaboration with state agencies. A primary focus on converting international and domestic awareness into physical visits and extending the tourism season beyond peak months. Regenerative tourism projects highlighted include those at Lullymore Heritage & Discovery Park, which serve as models for restoring peatlands and enhancing biodiversity.

Attendees included Minister Martin Heydon TD, Cathaoirleach Carmel Kelly, and Kildare County Council Chief Executive Sonya Kavanagh.

Five major projects, including Zipit Forest Adventures and Burtown House & Gardens, recently secured funding through Fáilte Ireland’s Regenerative Tourism and Placemaking Scheme. The group is launching a revamped website in early 2026 to enhance the county’s visible tourism brand.

Eoghan Corry, Áine Mangan and Pól Ó Conghaile at the KINTO Kildare tourism AGM

Eoghan Corry and David Kelly

Eoghan Corry, Chloe Kimmins and Pol O Conghaile

Eoghan Corry, Jackie McNabb and Sonya Kavanagh.