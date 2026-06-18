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Anne O'Donoghue, CEO of the Irish Heritage Trust
Anne O'Donoghue, CEO of the Irish Heritage Trust

Anne O’Donoghue succeeds Niall McCarthy as Chair of ITIC

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By on Ireland
  • Anne O’Donoghue took over as chair.
  • Niall McCarthy served two years.
  • The handover occurred on 17 June 2026.
  • McCarthy remains on the ITIC board.
  • Both stressed co-operation for tourism growth.

Anne O’Donoghue has succeeded Niall McCarthy as chair of the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation. The leadership change took place after McCarthy completed two years in the role. 

O’Donoghue expressed thanks to McCarthy for his service while McCarthy noted the work completed and future tasks. Both highlighted cooperation within the organisation. McCarthy praised the executive team and confirmed O’Donoghue continues on the board.

Anne O’Donoghue shared “What an honour to follow in the footsteps of Niall MacCarthy who has provided inspiring leadership as Chairman of Irish Tourism Industry Confederation over the past two years.”

Niall McCarthy shared “Tomorrow I hand over the chain of office of Chair of the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation after two years to the amazing Anne O’Donoghue.”

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