HIGHLIGHTS from Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann in Belfast today

Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026 is taking place in Belfast for the first time, running from Sunday 2 to Sunday 9 August. Monday is the second full day of the festival, with free outdoor performances, concerts, sessions and cultural activities across the city.

Events

Gradam Inclusion Awards: Celebating traditional Irish musicians with additional needs. Takes place at The MAC Belfast at 2:00 PM.

The Gig Rig: Free, non-ticketed traditional music acts perform continuously right outside City Hall. Active from 12:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Fringe Highlights: Special ticketed events are hosted through the NI Science Festival at The Black Boxat 2:30 PM and 7:30 PM.

Main outdoor stage – Gig Rig (Belfast City Hall)

Free entry, no ticket required. Programme runs approximately 12pm–11pm.Afternoon

Performances by Dunloy CCÉ, Dublin County and Athy CCÉ

Innova Irish Dance Company

Áirdan

From 6pm

Aisling School of Irish Dance

Ronan McEvoy

Flute Church Band Portadown (also listed in some sources as Pride of the East Flute Band)

Filidh

Ballynacargy CCÉ

Headliner: Auris (jigs and reels mixed with funky basslines, grooves and saxophone)

Full and up-to-date schedule: fleadhcheoil.ie Gig Rig Monday page.

Key ticketed / featured events

5pm–7pm: Two Pipers, Two Story Tellers (Beirt phíobairí, beirt scéalaithe) at The Belfast Barge. Traditional stories combined with uilleann pipe music. Free. Sessions on the Barge continue later in the evening.

8pm: Ards CCÉ 50th Anniversary Concert at Waterfront Hall. Special concert marking 50 years of the host branch, featuring internationally renowned artists and local talent (including The Priests in some listings). Ticketed event.

Fringe and Street Activities

Scéal sa Spéir (Stories in the Sky): Free cultural workshops and historical walking tours. Running at 2 Royal Avenue at 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM.

Assembly Rooms Session Space: Spontaneous outdoor traditional music sessions at 2–6 Waring Street. Open to all players all day long.

Food and Drink Village: Local hospitality offerings paired with pop-up musical corners. Located around Belfast Cathedral throughout the afternoon.

Other Monday highlights

Street sessions, pub sessions and fringe performances across Belfast city centre and neighbourhoods throughout the day and into the night.

Family-friendly activities, cultural talks, instrument makers’ hub and St George’s Market events.

Competitions continue at various venues (full timetable available via official channels; major All-Ireland stages intensify later in the week).

External links