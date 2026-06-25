Helen McEntee to launch next generation Irish Passport tomorrow

The launch takes place on 26 June 2026 in Balbriggan

Minister Helen McEntee led the event at the Passport Office

The passport includes bespoke artwork of Ireland’s natural environment

Minister Helen McEntee to launch next generation Irish Passport on Friday at the Passport Office in Balbriggan. The redesigned passport will feature distinctive bespoke artwork that represents aspects of Ireland’s natural environment.

The new passport incorporates enhanced security features alongside cultural elements. Official Oireachtas updates indicate that the design phase is fully complete, and the new secure documents are expected to roll out to the public shortly.

The upcoming redesign focuses on enhanced security, updated manufacturing, and a fresh aesthetic inspired by Irish heritage:

Publicly Driven Design: The artwork heavily incorporates native Irish flora and fauna—including illustrations inspired by an Irish Wolfhound—following an extensive Irish Passport Redesign Public Consultation that garnered over 15,000 citizen responses.

Advanced Security Features: To maintain the document’s top-tier global standing, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) recommends regular redesigns. The new books will utilize upgraded high-security personalization and printing machinery managed by Smurfit Westrock Security Concepts (SWSC).

Turnaround Expectations: Routine digital applications will continue to target an efficient 10-working-day turnaround.

While awaiting the official deployment of the newly designed booklets, the Passport Service reports that 90pc of applicants use the online portal. Citizens are strongly encouraged to utilize Passport Online for both adult and child renewals to avoid summer travel delays.

The “Don’t Be That Person” Campaign: This digital outreach initiative aims to prompt families to check expiry dates and apply early, particularly for newborns who require new, first-time passport processing.