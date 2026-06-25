Attractions close early as France records hottest day ever

France recorded its hottest day ever on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, shattering all national temperature records since measurements began in 1947. Driven by an intense early-summer heatwave sweeping across Europe, the country’s national thermal indicator reached a provisional peak of 29.8°C. This metric averages both daytime and nighttime temperatures across 30 long-record weather stations nationwide. The previous national record of 29.4°C was set during the historic heatwaves of August 2003 and July 2019.
The unprecedented daily average followed France’s warmest night in history from Monday to Tuesday, which saw nationwide minimum temperatures average 21.6°C.
- Highs: Multiple local weather stations recorded daytime highs well above 40°C. The highest reading reached a blistering 44.7°C in Les Herbiers, western France.
- Red Alerts Issued: Météo-France placed over 50 departments under a maximum red heatwave alert.
- Public Closures: Major Parisian cultural landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre Museum, restricted their visiting hours. Nearly 2,000 schools across France closed early on Tuesday to protect students.
- Infrastructure Strain: The Golfech nuclear power plant in southwest France took a reactor offline because river water temperatures became too warm to safely cool systems without harming local wildlife.
- Pollution Emergency: Stagnant hot air triggered a “pollution dome” over Greater Paris and Lyon. City officials restricted transit to low-emission vehicles (Crit’Air 1 or 2 stickers) and lowered highway speed limits by 20 km/h. [
- Casualties: Emergency services treated hundreds of individuals for heat-related illnesses. Tragically, the searing conditions have been linked to multiple deaths, including 40 accidental drownings over the past week as residents sought relief in unsupervised waterways.