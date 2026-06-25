Attractions close early as France records hottest day ever

France recorded its hottest day ever on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, shattering all national temperature records since measurements began in 1947. Driven by an intense early-summer heatwave sweeping across Europe, the country’s national thermal indicator reached a provisional peak of 29.8°C. This metric averages both daytime and nighttime temperatures across 30 long-record weather stations nationwide. The previous national record of 29.4°C was set during the historic heatwaves of August 2003 and July 2019.

The unprecedented daily average followed France’s warmest night in history from Monday to Tuesday, which saw nationwide minimum temperatures average 21.6°C.