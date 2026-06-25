Spain heatwave nears end with warnings across all regions except the Canaries

The heatwave has placed all Spanish regions except the Canary Islands under some level of warning

Extreme risk alerts cover Andalusia, Cantabria and the Basque Country with peaks of 44 degrees Celsius

Ten regions hold orange warnings with multiple cities exceeding 40 degrees Celsius

Temperatures start to fall from Wednesday 24 June 2026

Nights have remained very warm with minima above 20 degrees Celsius in many areas

Spain’s anticipating the end of the heatwave today with warnings still in place across all regions except the Canary Islands.

Extreme temperatures have affected the Spanish mainland, with thermometers reaching up to 44 degrees Celsius in parts of Andalusia, Cantabria and the Basque Country. The first heatwave of the summer, which began on Sunday and continues until Thursday 25 June 2026, has triggered extreme danger alerts in those three regions, particularly in cities such as Córdoba and Jaén.

The Spanish Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has issued orange warnings for important danger in ten further regions: Aragón, Asturias, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Cataluña, Extremadura, Galicia, Madrid, Navarra and La Rioja. Temperatures have exceeded 40 degrees Celsius in places including Madrid, Zaragoza, Pamplona, Granada and Toledo. The Balearic Islands, Valencian Community and Murcia remain under yellow low-risk alerts.

Temperatures began to ease on Wednesday, although the Basque Country still faced extreme values of up to 42 degrees Celsius in some interior areas, while parts of Andalusia continued to record highs of 40 degrees Celsius. Minimum night-time temperatures stayed above 20 degrees Celsius in many central, southern and Mediterranean areas, with some locations not dropping below 25 degrees Celsius.

Rubén del Campo shared “The change caused by anthropogenic climate change is leading to increasingly adverse temperatures in Spain. Heatwaves are much more frequent compared with a decade ago, and they are also more prolonged and more intense.”