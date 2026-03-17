Atlas Air places order for TWENTY Airbus A350F freighters

Atlas Air Worldwide has ordered twenty Airbus A350F freighters in a landmark firm commitment.

The order makes Atlas the largest customer for the A350F type.

The aircraft deploys for growth in outsourced aviation logistics across global markets.

The A350F features the largest main deck cargo door and optimises capacity for standard pallets and containers.

Over 70pc of the airframe uses advanced materials for a forty-six tonne lighter take-off weight than competing types, and it meets ICAO enhanced CO₂ emissions standards from 2027.

Michael Steen shared “We are proud to become the largest customer for the Airbus A350F, securing early delivery positions for this next-generation widebody freighter platform. This order reflects our commitment to maintaining the industry’s most modern and fuel-efficient widebody freighter fleet to best service existing and new customers worldwide. The A350F is a highly capable, reliable platform, with incremental payload and range benefits, and a strong sustainability profile. We are pleased to add Airbus and Rolls-Royce to our supplier base of leading aircraft and engine manufacturers, offering us optionality and supporting our global operations and continued growth.”

Lars Wagner shared “We are excited to welcome Atlas Air Worldwide, a global leader of the air cargo industry, to the Airbus family. Atlas Air’s selection of the latest generation A350F – the first in the US – represents a pivotal moment, cementing the A350F’s position as the preferred true all new-generation freighter for the world’s most demanding cargo operators. We very much look forward to seeing it flying in Atlas’ colours.”