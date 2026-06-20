Aurigny questions profit mandate on community service routes

Aurigny reported a loss of £6.3 million in 2025.

The airline expanded its network after Blue Islands entered administration.

Seventy percent of operations now cover lifeline services.

Management questions the appropriateness of a break-even target.

The result marked a marginal improvement from 2024.

Aurigny Air Services chief executive Nico Bezuidenhout has questioned whether the Guernsey airline should prioritise profit targets. The carrier recorded a loss of £6.3 million in 2025 after costs from lease expenses, staff and rapid network expansion following the bankruptcy of Blue Islands. Around 70pc of its activity now focuses on lifeline services.

The airline plays a vital community role for the island. Management debates the suitability of a break-even mandate given its public service obligations. The 2025 result showed a slight improvement from the previous year.

Nico Bezuidenhout shared “Where 70pc of activity is now on lifeline services, it becomes debatable whether or not break-even is the correct and right mandate.”