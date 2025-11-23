Avalon Waterways launches new website for Ireland

Alan Sparling of ASM

Avalon Waterways has launched a new website for Ireland at www.avalonwaterways.ie with details on itineraries and experiences.

The site listed pricing for flight-inclusive cruises from €2,399 per person on Suite Ships. Lesley Taylor oversees outselling of targets through Irish travel agents and praised their efforts. Alan Sparling of AMS shared his enthusiasm for the popularity of Avalon’s ships and planned new agent incentives alongside trainings and trips.

Avalon cruises includes full-board dining, complimentary drinks, excursions and gratuities on ships with outward-facing beds and panoramic windows.

Lesley Taylor shared: “We are so pleased with the popularity and growth of Avalon Waterways within the Irish market and are hugely grateful to the work of Alan and his team at ASM Ireland and all of our Irish travel agent partners as we’ve only been selling through the travel trade. Our new website should help agents even more in selling our river cruises and achieving that all important commission. We look forward to further continued success with our travel agent partners.”

Alan Sparling shared: “We know the quality and outstanding range of ships and itineraries of Avalon Waterways would be popular within our market and we weren’t mistaken. River cruising continues to be of huge interest, and we are excited to have this new website to accompany our ongoing activities including trainings, incentives and fam trips. Watch this space for a new travel agent incentive coming VERY soon.”