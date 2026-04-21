EGM clears Waterford Airport for commercial flights as early as next year

An extraordinary general meeting of Waterford Regional Airport Ltd has approved a proposal to liquidate the company.

The approval allows the new company to commence works on the runway.

Shareholders finalised a plan for Waterford Airport Ltd.

Kelcy Warren serves as the main proprietor.

An extraordinary general meeting of Waterford Regional Airport Ltd has approved a proposal to liquidate the company. The approval allows the new company to commence works so the runway can re open to commercial flights in summer next year. The EGM took place at the Tower Hotel in Waterford city on Monday morning.

Shareholders finalised a plan to allow the new company Waterford Airport Ltd to complete the redevelopment with US oil billionaire Kelcy Warren as the main proprietor. A previous EGM in December last year began the process of liquidation.

The EGM approved the proposal to liquidate the company. Shareholders finalised the plan for the new company.