Good Food Ireland prepares for annual conference in Dublin today

Good Food Ireland is putting the final touches to its landmark 20th Anniversary Conference and Celebration Showcase which takes place today Monday 20 April 2026 at the InterContinental Dublin. The event themed 20 Years of Taste From Local Roots to Global Connections will bring together leaders from the food farming tourism and hospitality sectors for a full day of insightful discussions networking and celebration of two decades of championing premium Irish produce.

Eoghan Corry, travel journalist and tourism analyst will be speaking on Irleand;s food tourism exploring how the journey from farm, plate, experience, story, global visitor creates authentic and memorable tourism experiences, and how Ireland’s food identity has evolved into a key driver of international tourism growth, alongside Aidan Power, Director of Marketing, Tourism Ireland, Laura Bradley, Co-Owner Indie Fude, Co Down, Ed Cooney, Executive Chef, The Merrion Hotel, Dublin and Michael Londra, International Broadcaster and Executive Producer, “Ireland with Michael”

Preparations at the InterContinental Hotel are well advanced with the venue team coordinating seamless logistics for registration beginning at nine in the morning followed by a packed programme of panels and presentations running through to four thirty in the afternoon. Organisers have confirmed that the conference will focus on the evolution of Irish food identity sustainability practices and opportunities to strengthen global connections for Irish food and drink exports. Industry experts producers and innovators are expected to share practical insights on luxury food tourism agri tourism policy and high value export strategies ensuring the day delivers real value for attendees.

Following the main conference sessions the evening will feature the eagerly awaited Good Food Ireland Showcase Dinner starting at five o clock. This collaborative farm to fork experience will highlight premium ingredients sourced from across the island of Ireland with the producers who grow harvest and rear them working alongside some of the country’s top chefs to create seasonal dishes that showcase authentic Irish flavours. The dinner is designed to embody the organisation’s long standing mission of connecting producers directly with hospitality professionals and demonstrating the quality and versatility of Irish food at its best.

Tickets for the full conference and showcase dinner experience remain available though numbers are limited and interested participants are encouraged to secure their places promptly via the official Good Food Ireland website. With the event taking place just one day from now final briefings and supplier deliveries are underway at the InterContinental ensuring everything is in place for what promises to be a memorable milestone gathering that reinforces Ireland’s reputation as a world class destination for exceptional food and drink.