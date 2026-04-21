‘European Union can supply enough jet fuel to last about five months’ – Netherrlands

The Dutch government has estimated that the European Union could supply enough jet fuel to last about five months.

The estimate draws on domestic production and strategic reserves.

European airlines have warned of potential jet fuel shortages within weeks.

The warning follows the Iran war.

The figure covers the EU economy.

The Dutch government has estimated that the European Union could supply enough kerosene to the EU economy to last about five months. The estimate draws on domestic production and strategic reserves. The Dutch government revealed the figure yesterday.

European airlines have warned of potential jet fuel shortages within weeks as a result of the Iran war. The warning relates to the EU s economy.

The estimate covers domestic production together with strategic reserves. European airlines issued the warning in relation to jet fuel supplies.