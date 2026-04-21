Move to save Cork Frankfurt flights as Lufthansa publishes cancellations

The Lufthansa Group has removed Lufthansa CityLine flights with immediate effect.

Cancellations for departures through 23 April 2026 have been processed.

Automated rebookings apply for departures between 24 April and 31 May 2026.

The SKCHG INVOL Policy covers rebookings reissues and refunds.

The group works on a new continental summer flight schedule.

There are hopes the Cork to Frankfurt service can be rescued from Lufthansa Group cuts as it revealed cancellations caused by the reoval of Lufthansa CityLine from the flight programme with immediate effect.

The move affects seasonal sumemr flights form Cork to Frankfurt. Dublin is not affected as that is Mainline and City Airlines (VL). One Cork-Frankfurt flight a week is operated by LH mainline A319.

This step forms part of the accelerated capacity and fleet measures that the Lufthansa Group implements in response to increased kerosene costs and additional burdens caused by labour disputes. The Lufthansa Group tries to have as many flights as possible operated by the Lufthansa Group and by partner airlines.

Flight cancellations for departures through 23 April 2026 have already been processed and set to UN in the affected PNRs. Rebookings reissues and refunds for flights that have already been cancelled or which have been automatically rebooked by the airline follow the SKCHG INVOL Policy.For departures between 24 April and 31 May 2026 the necessary flight cancellations and automated rebookings will be implemented in the booking systems on 20 April 2026. The Lufthansa Group works on a new continental summer flight schedule to continue offering as many connections and destinations as possible for departures starting 1 June 2026.