The United States commits to ending all sanctions on Iran.

The draft MoU covers primary and secondary US sanctions.

Lifting sanctions enables open acquisition of aircraft.

Iranian airlines imported used aircraft through third countries.

The agreement signing takes place on 19 June 2026.

The United States has prepared a memorandum of understanding that lifts all sanctions on Iran. Officials expect the agreement signing on 19 June 2026.

The change opens opportunities for the resumption of international aviation and arc raft business dealings for Irish based leasing companies.

The leaked document confirmed the end of all types of sanctions including United Nations Security Council resolutions and unilateral US measures. Iranian airlines gain the ability to acquire aircraft from abroad after more than a decade of restrictions.

Iran Air placed orders for 100 Airbus aircraft, 80 Boeing aircraft and 20 ATR72-600s in 2016 under the 2015 JCPOA deal. Only one A321-200 and 13 ATR72-600s delivered after sanctions reimposed in 2018. Designated airlines include Mahan Air, Pouya Air Lines and others.