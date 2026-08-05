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Guillem Ginard Majorca Minister of Tourism
Guillem Ginard Mallorca Minister of Tourism since 6 January 2026

Swissport ground staff call off Palma Airport strike at last minute

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By on Aviation
  • The Swissport strike at Palma Airport was cancelled hours before its 4 August start
  • The deal includes €85 monthly summer incentives and guaranteed rest days
  • Airlines including TUI, Condor, Etihad and TAP were potentially affected
  • Ryanair, EasyJet and Jet2 services were unaffected
  • Travellers should still arrive early due to peak season congestion

An indefinite strike by Swissport ground staff at Palma de Mallorca Airport was cancelled hours before it was due to start on 4 August, avoiding major disruption during peak summer.

The action would have affected check-in, baggage handling and ramp services for airlines including TUI, Condor, Etihad and TAP Air Portugal. A deal reached at the Balearic Mediation and Arbitration Tribunal includes more full-time hours for part-time workers, a monthly summer incentive of €85, guaranteed consecutive rest days and improved vehicle air-conditioning. The agreement addresses key workplace concerns raised by the staff.

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Airlines that do not use Swissport at Palma, such as Ryanair, EasyJet and Jet2, were largely unaffected by the dispute. Official notices from Palma Airport Information confirm there are no active strike actions disrupting flights at the airport. Travellers should still arrive at least two hours before short-haul flights and three hours before long-haul flights to clear standard seasonal congestion.,

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