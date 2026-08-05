Swissport ground staff call off Palma Airport strike at last minute

The Swissport strike at Palma Airport was cancelled hours before its 4 August start

The deal includes €85 monthly summer incentives and guaranteed rest days

Airlines including TUI, Condor, Etihad and TAP were potentially affected

Ryanair, EasyJet and Jet2 services were unaffected

Travellers should still arrive early due to peak season congestion

An indefinite strike by Swissport ground staff at Palma de Mallorca Airport was cancelled hours before it was due to start on 4 August, avoiding major disruption during peak summer.

The action would have affected check-in, baggage handling and ramp services for airlines including TUI, Condor, Etihad and TAP Air Portugal. A deal reached at the Balearic Mediation and Arbitration Tribunal includes more full-time hours for part-time workers, a monthly summer incentive of €85, guaranteed consecutive rest days and improved vehicle air-conditioning. The agreement addresses key workplace concerns raised by the staff.

Airlines that do not use Swissport at Palma, such as Ryanair, EasyJet and Jet2, were largely unaffected by the dispute. Official notices from Palma Airport Information confirm there are no active strike actions disrupting flights at the airport. Travellers should still arrive at least two hours before short-haul flights and three hours before long-haul flights to clear standard seasonal congestion.,