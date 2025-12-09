Avolon delivers 50th aircraft to Chile’s JetSMART Airlines

Avolon has delivered the 50th aircraft to Chile’s JetSMART Ailrines with an A321neo on 8 December 2025.

The delivery completed four A320neo family aircraft leased from Avolon to JetSMART. The aircraft supported fleet replacement and growth for JetSMART hubs in Chile, Argentina, Peru, and Colombia. JetSMART flies to over 50 destinations in South America. Passenger demand in Latin America and the Caribbean rose 7.2pc in the year to October according to IATA.

Paul Geaney President and CCO of Avolon

Paul Geaney shared “We are excited to share this milestone with JetSmart and celebrate their phenomenal growth story since their launch in 2016. The four aircraft we are leasing will support JetSMART’s growth strategy to better connect Latin America, one of the world’s fastest growing aviation markets. With our large orderbook, we are well-placed to support our airline customers growth plans and refleeting needs into the next decade.”

Estuardo Ortiz shared “This delivery marks a significant milestone in our journey, and our growth reflects the strength of our long-term vision for the business. The addition of these new-technology aircraft enhances our operational efficiency and gives us the flexibility to expand our network, delivering low-fare travel to passengers across South America. We look forward to continuing to expand our partnership with Avolon to support our future growth and further strengthen our position as one of South America’s leading low-cost carriers.”