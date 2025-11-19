Avolon sign agreement to lease five A320 to Uzbekistan’s Centrum Air at Dubai air show

Paul Geaney of Avolon

Avolon has agreed to lease five Airbus A320 family aircraft to Centrum Air based in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The transaction revealed at the Dubai Airshow. Centrum Air became a customer earlier in 2025 through lease of one A320-200 delivered last month. New aircraft scheduled delivery in 2026 and 2027. Centrum Air operates flights to more than 40 destinations including Dubai, Istanbul and Delhi.

Paul Geaney shared “We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with Centrum Air and to provide them with additional capacity to support their growth plans. Our large orderbook of new technology aircraft, in a market with limited available supply, provides us with exciting potential to support our customer’s plans to expand in Central Asia’s fast growing aviation market.” Abdulaziz Abdurakhmanov shared “We are pleased to expand our partnership with Avolon as we continue to grow our fleet and strengthen our international network. These new aircraft will play an important role in supporting our strategic plans for expansion and improving the travel experience for our passengers. This cooperation marks another milestone in Centrum Air’s long-term development.”