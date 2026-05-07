Ballyhoura launches guided walk series with local mountain leaders

Ballyhoura launched guided walk series with local leaders.

First walk visited Bay Lough in Knockmealdown Mountains.

Network includes six qualified local mountain guides.

Walks cover Ballyhouras, Galtees and surrounding areas.

Participation fee supports programme organisation and promotion.

Ballyhoura has launched a guided walk series with local mountain leaders. The initiative encourages people to explore the outdoors in the Ballyhoura and Galtee region. The first guided walk took participants to Bay Lough in the Knockmealdown Mountains. Local guides lead walks across selected mountain areas.

The network includes Maureen O’Brien, Declan Clancy, James Foley, Paddy Hegarty, Oonagh Kelly and Elmarie O’Brien. Walks range from moderate scenic routes to more challenging hikes. A participation fee supports the programme organisation. Private bookings remain available.

Scheduled walks include Lough Diheen and Galty Mór on 16 May and Castle Oliver and Ballyhoura Loop on 14 June. The series runs over the coming months with details to appear on the official website.

Elmarie O’Brien shared “It was a fantastic day to be out in the hills.”

Jana Mannion shared “We’ve created a strong network of local guides who know this landscape incredibly well.”