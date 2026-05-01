Little Museum of Dublin ranked seventh in Europe and 12th in world by TripAdvisor top attractions

The Little Museum of Dublin has ranked 7th in Europe in the 2026 Travellers’ Choice Awards.

The museum has placed 12th in the world.

It has featured ahead of the Louvre, Notre-Dame and the Van Gogh Museum.

The collection consists entirely of objects donated by the people of Ireland.

The museum has been number one attraction in Dublin for five years.

The Little Museum of Dublin has broken into the top ten attractions in Europe according to the 2026 Travellers’ Choice Awards by TripAdvisor. The museum has placed 7th in Europe and 12th in the world. This ranking has positioned the museum ahead of the Louvre, Notre-Dame and the Van Gogh Museum.

The museum has maintained its position as the number one thing to do in Dublin on TripAdvisor for five years. Founded in 2011, the non-profit museum has built its collection entirely through public donations from the people of Ireland. Visitors have explored exhibitions that cover defining moments in Irish history from everyday life to the Easter Rising.

The attraction has closed for 14 months in 2024 for a €4.3m redevelopment and has reopened in June 2025. The collection has created a personal narrative of Dublin life across generations through donated artefacts.

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Daryl Hendley Rooney shared “This is an extraordinary achievement. It speaks to the generosity of Irish people, who helped to build our collection, and the support of our patrons in Failte Ireland, Dublin City Council and the Department of Culture. Most of all, this success reflects the talent and charm of our team, who are simply brilliant ambassadors for our country.”

Trevor White shared:” While it drives me crazy sometimes, Tripadvisor has the virtue of being a crude barometer for how we performed yesterday. That’s right – if people like what you do, they go straight back to their hotel room and tell the world.

For the last few years, the Little Museum has been the number one thing to do in Dublin. We are now the number 7 attraction in Europe… ahead of the Louvre!

And the museum has just won another ‘Best of the Best Award,’ putting us in the top 1pc of things to do in the world today. Not bad for a small non-profit museum that was launched in 2011 on a shoestring budget.

Our success reflects the generosity of Irish people (who built our collection), as well as the vision of our patrons in the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport, Fáilte Ireland & Dublin City Council. But that success is also down to the talent, charm and enthusiasm of our team and board. I salute them today – and thank you, our friends, for supporting our work.”