Barcelona to raise cruise passenger fee from €4 to €8 per person per day

The fee rises from €4 to €8 per person per day.

The increase takes effect in the coming months.

Transit calls face particular focus in the policy.

Seven cruise terminals currently operate in Barcelona.

A new terminal will accommodate up to 7,000 passengers daily.

Barcelona has doubled the fee for cruise ship passengers arriving in the city. Mayor Jaume Collboni confirmed the charge will rise from €4 to €8 per person per day in the coming months. The increase applies per person per day and targets visitors on cruise ships.

The mayor revealed the decision aims to discourage cruise passengers particularly those on single day transit calls. City officials plan to reduce the number of cruise terminals from the current seven. Barcelona also intends to modernise port infrastructure with new larger facilities.

Three existing terminals face demolition to allow construction of a bigger terminal capable of handling up to 7,000 passengers per day. The city previously agreed to gradual increases through 2029 but has accelerated the change. MSC Cruises opened its own terminal in early 2025.

Jaume Collboni shared “We’ll raise it from four to eight euros in the next few months and not over four years like we had agreed.”